Savannah Guthrie Has A Refreshing Response For Her Biggest Critics
Savannah Guthrie is one of the most recognizable faces on morning television, having gotten her start on NBC's Today in 2011. Per Biography, Guthrie was promoted to co-host of the morning show in 2012 alongside now-disgraced journalist Matt Lauer. During her time on The Today Show, Guthrie has interviewed countless celebrities, shared her health struggles with millions of viewers, and offered her support for colleagues. She also isn't afraid of offending interviewees and earned an Emmy for her town hall with former president Donald Trump prior to the 2020 presidential election.
Part of Guthrie's appeal is her ability to be vulnerable with audiences. She detailed her infertility struggles before conceiving her two children, Vale and Charley, and told Good Housekeeping that she doesn't mind being an "older mom." But while Guthrie thinks age is nothing but a number, some of her critics don't seem to agree and some even commented on her physical appearance after she posted a picture on Instagram — to which she gave an unexpected, but refreshing response.
Savannah Guthrie clapped back at a troll who criticized her appearance
Savannah Guthrie doesn't care about critics who think she hasn't aged gracefully. On April 1, the NBC co-host uploaded several screenshots on her Instagram Story responding to a troll who commented on a photo of her on the job, writing, "You look so old Savannah what happened to you." Guthrie, in her stories, joked that she "loves" her fans, before revealing her reply. "I aged!" she wrote to the troll, alongside a crying laughing emoji (via People). Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but praise Guthrie's appearance and positive attitude.
"I think you look better than ever and love your fun fashion!" one user wrote underneath Guthrie's post, while another added, "You are so inspiring! I have always admired you for many reasons. You also look amazing & stay so fit."
Guthrie previously spoke about the benefits of aging to People in 2019, saying, "I am able to prioritize, and I think there's a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen." She explained that all life experiences really prepared her to become a better mother and wife to husband, Michael Feldman. "We feel so lucky to have each other," she said.