Savannah Guthrie Has A Refreshing Response For Her Biggest Critics

Savannah Guthrie doesn't care about critics who think she hasn't aged gracefully. On April 1, the NBC co-host uploaded several screenshots on her Instagram Story responding to a troll who commented on a photo of her on the job, writing, "You look so old Savannah what happened to you." Guthrie, in her stories, joked that she "loves" her fans, before revealing her reply. "I aged!" she wrote to the troll, alongside a crying laughing emoji (via People). Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but praise Guthrie's appearance and positive attitude.

"I think you look better than ever and love your fun fashion!" one user wrote underneath Guthrie's post, while another added, "You are so inspiring! I have always admired you for many reasons. You also look amazing & stay so fit."

Guthrie previously spoke about the benefits of aging to People in 2019, saying, "I am able to prioritize, and I think there's a luxury to feel calm enough and not to feel the same pressures as in your 20s and 30s, when you are really trying to make your career happen." She explained that all life experiences really prepared her to become a better mother and wife to husband, Michael Feldman. "We feel so lucky to have each other," she said.