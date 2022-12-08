Prince Harry Hints In Netflix Doc That William Wasn't Sympathetic To Meghan's Struggles
The following article includes discussion of suicidal thoughts.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has suggested that his brother, William, Prince of Wales, maybe wasn't the most sympathetic when his wife, Meghan Markle, was struggling during her time as a senior member of the royal family.
Meghan has been very open about how difficult she found being in the spotlight while living in London with her husband and undertaking royal duties, sharing that she experienced suicidal thoughts and depression. "I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during the couple's bombshell interview with the talk show legend in March 2021 (via NBC News). "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."
Both have also stated that Meghan tried to seek help but was purportedly denied, with Harry claiming in his documentary series, "The Me You Can't See" (via Insider), "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect." He then claimed they felt they had no choice but to leave their roles as senior members of the royal family because of how difficult Meghan was finding things and how little support they were apparantly receiving.
Prince Harry suggested Prince William told him Meghan Markle shouldn't be treated differently
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made some pretty startling allegations in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," including Harry suggesting William, Prince of Wales, did not give Meghan the sympathy he felt she deserved. In Episode 2, he explained while speaking about his wife's struggles, "As far as my family was concerned, everything that she was being put through they'd been put through as well." He didn't explicitly name names, but continued, "Some of the members of the family were like, 'My wife had to go through that so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently?'" That's when a photo of Kate Middleton flashed up on screen, suggesting Harry was talking about his brother, as Kate has also had to deal with her fair share of negative tabloid attention.
The royal family are yet to speak out publicly regarding Harry and Meghan's Netflix tell-all, though reports have claimed they're understandably not thrilled with the way the couple continues to speak out against them. Royal expert Christopher Andersen suggested to Us Weekly in November that William in particular is pretty unhappy about what's going on. "I'm sure he is very, very angry at his brother and cannot understand what he's doing," Andersen said, also noting of the candid series, "The sense of betrayal has shifted over to genuine combat mode, because obviously this is a war."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).