Prince Harry Hints In Netflix Doc That William Wasn't Sympathetic To Meghan's Struggles

The following article includes discussion of suicidal thoughts.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has suggested that his brother, William, Prince of Wales, maybe wasn't the most sympathetic when his wife, Meghan Markle, was struggling during her time as a senior member of the royal family.

Meghan has been very open about how difficult she found being in the spotlight while living in London with her husband and undertaking royal duties, sharing that she experienced suicidal thoughts and depression. "I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn't say it, then I would do it," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during the couple's bombshell interview with the talk show legend in March 2021 (via NBC News). "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Both have also stated that Meghan tried to seek help but was purportedly denied, with Harry claiming in his documentary series, "The Me You Can't See" (via Insider), "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect." He then claimed they felt they had no choice but to leave their roles as senior members of the royal family because of how difficult Meghan was finding things and how little support they were apparantly receiving.