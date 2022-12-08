Who Had The Best Royal Wedding? Here's What Royal Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

Due to the barrage of media attention, royal couples have to contend with challenges that regular couples don't. So when their relationships succeed and lead to marriage, it feels like the ultimate win for royal watchers everywhere. Of course, the luxurious venues, one-of-a-kind designer frocks, and A-list guests add to the allure, making it hard to look away.

It's no surprise, then, that 162 million people watched Prince William's wedding to longtime girlfriend, Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, according to Express. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding, held at Windsor castle, attracted 1.9 billion global viewers.

However, the "Fab Four" are far from the only royal family members who've had elaborately planned, executed, and documented weddings. Take for instance, Princess Eugenie's fairy tale 2018 wedding, which was also held at Windsor Castle in front of 1,200 guests, per People. Nearly four decades prior, the late Princess Diana married now-King Charles at Windsor Guildhall. Of course, you can't talk about the popularity of modern royal weddings without acknowledging the late Queen Elizabeth II, who married Prince Phillips on November 20, 1941 (via Oprah Daily).

With all of this history to sift through, we asked Nicki Swift's readers to vote on their favorite royal wedding of all time.