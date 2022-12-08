Who Had The Best Royal Wedding? Here's What Royal Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
Due to the barrage of media attention, royal couples have to contend with challenges that regular couples don't. So when their relationships succeed and lead to marriage, it feels like the ultimate win for royal watchers everywhere. Of course, the luxurious venues, one-of-a-kind designer frocks, and A-list guests add to the allure, making it hard to look away.
It's no surprise, then, that 162 million people watched Prince William's wedding to longtime girlfriend, Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey, according to Express. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding, held at Windsor castle, attracted 1.9 billion global viewers.
However, the "Fab Four" are far from the only royal family members who've had elaborately planned, executed, and documented weddings. Take for instance, Princess Eugenie's fairy tale 2018 wedding, which was also held at Windsor Castle in front of 1,200 guests, per People. Nearly four decades prior, the late Princess Diana married now-King Charles at Windsor Guildhall. Of course, you can't talk about the popularity of modern royal weddings without acknowledging the late Queen Elizabeth II, who married Prince Phillips on November 20, 1941 (via Oprah Daily).
With all of this history to sift through, we asked Nicki Swift's readers to vote on their favorite royal wedding of all time.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have the favorite royal wedding
Whew — that was a close one! Of the 587 Nicki Swift readers who responded to our survey, 172 (29.30 %) preferred Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. And with good reason! According to Express, the couple's 2011 wedding cost about 30 million pounds, of which Middleton's wedding dress accounted for 250,000 pounds alone. The second most popular royal couple is non other than then-King Charles and Princess Diana, who garnered 171 (29.13%) of the votes. The famous couple married on July 29, 1981 in an elaborate ceremony dubbed "the wedding of the century" according to People. The publication also points out their nuptials, which cost $48 million back then, would cost $156 million today due to inflation. Certainly sounds like a once-a-century event.
Next up is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding, which garnered 136 (23.17%) of the votes. Their lavish affair, which was attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and the oh, so fashionable Beckhams, cost about $45 million to pull off, according to Harper's Bazaar. Closing out the bottom two spots are the wedding of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, which brought in 70 (11.93 %) and 38 (6.47 %) votes, respectively.