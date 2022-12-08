Wendy Williams' Son Is Facing Financial Issues Of His Own

2022 has not been an easy year for Wendy Williams. Per People, the daytime talk show host's Wells Fargo bank accounts were frozen in February after her former financial advisor said Williams was of "unsound mind." The bank, which holds millions of dollars of Williams' money, stated that it has "strong reason to believe that [Williams] is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation."

Williams' long battle with Wells Fargo ended after a court appointed her a financial guardian to handle her finances, per The U.S. Sun. Although it wasn't revealed who her financial guardian is, a source close to Williams told the publication that the person "is making sure that the decisions that are happening with her accounts are in her best interest."

While Williams' assets were frozen, her former attorney LaShawn Thomas revealed to Page Six that the talk show host had to use her AmEx for all her expenses like doctor's appointments and groceries. Williams' son, Kevin Hunter Jr., has reportedly had to help her with her daily living situation, including taking her to her appointments and cooking and cleaning for her. Unfortunately, his mother's legal issues took a toll on Hunter, and he is now dealing with his own financial problems.