Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Ignites Twitter Over His Reaction To Brittney Griner's Prison Release

At last! Brittney Griner, the WNBA star sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony, has been freed in a prisoner swap and is on her way home. This should be nothing but good news, right? Well some, notably NFL Cowboys' star Micah Parsons, wanted to know why the Biden administration wasn't also able to secure the release of Paul Whelan, another American still being held by the Russian government.

Whelan, who is a former marine, has been in prison in Russia for nearly four years but was not part of the prisoner exchange that freed Griner. His family told NBC that they had been warned ahead of time that Griner would be released, and stated that her case had nothing to do with Whelan's. "It is so important to me that it is clear that we do not begrudge Ms. Griner her freedom," brother David Whelan said. "As I have often remarked, Brittney's and Paul's cases were never really intertwined. It has always been a strong possibility that one might be freed without the other."

This was apparently not immediately clear to Parsons, who wrote in his initial tweet, "Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah," setting off an immediate firestorm of online backlash.