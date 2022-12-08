Brittney Griner Finally Sees Freedom From Russian Prison

It has been a long and arduous ordeal for Brittney Griner since she was arrested in Russia but she is now finally free. As reported by NBC, the American WNBA basketball star was arrested in February on charges of drug possession and smuggling. Griner had arrived in Moscow to join her team and was found with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She was found guilty of smuggling drugs on August 4 and sentenced to nine years in prison.

Following her arrest, Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas issued a statement to ESPN. "We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA. This is an ongoing legal matter [...] as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern."

In May, Griner was still in the hands of Russian officials and The Department of State characterized her arrest as "wrongful detainment," per The Washington Post. "The U.S. government will continue to undertake efforts to provide appropriate support to Ms. Griner," a spokesperson stated. "Brittney has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home," Colas shared. After 10 long months, Griner is on her way back to U.S. soil.