Why Brittney Griner's Fate Involves A Russian Arms Trafficker, Diplomatic Efforts, And Nicolas Cage

Viktor Bout, an international arms trafficker from Russia who has been labeled the "Lord of War" and the "Merchant of Death," is now back in the news for arguably being the key to Brittney Griner's release.

According to The Guardian, Bout, who was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and extradited to the United States in 2010, took advantage of a massive stockpile of weapons and transport material leftover from the collapse of the Soviet Union in the '90s to sell to numerous criminals and authoritarian leaders across the globe. This included Liberian warlord Charles Taylor, as well as the Taliban and al-Qaeda, among many others, according to The New York Times. In 2011, he was convicted on numerous counts of conspiracy, and began serving a 25-year prison sentence.

Bout's influence was so notorious that it even led to a 2005 movie inspired by his life, appropriately titled "Lord of War," in which the main character, Yuri Orlov, was portrayed by Nicolas Cage. In July, President Joe Biden officially offered Bout in exchange for Griner and Paul Whelan, another American political prisoner who was imprisoned in Russia in 2018 on charges of espionage, though no deal has been finalized. Now, Griner, Whelan, and Bout's fates are all in the hands of Biden, Vladimir Putin, and diplomatic officials, who are all but certain to engage in further negotiations until an official deal is finally reached.