Brittney Griner's Testimony Reveals More Chilling Details About Russian Detention

When it came time for Brittney Griner to testify for the court, she emphasized that there was no criminal intent in her bringing the cannabis cartridges in her suitcase. The Russian court held Griner seated in a cage after her lawyers' request for her to leave the cage was denied, according to the AP. On the stand, Griner maintained that she was unaware of the cannabis at the airport. "I still don't understand to this day how they ended up in my bags," Griner testified, per CNN.

Then, the basketball player explained that when she was arrested in the Moscow airport, she was allegedly made to sign official papers while only having a translation app on her phone to understand what they said. Plus, Griner wasn't initially provided an attorney. And when she was being interrogated, Griner claimed that her assigned translator would not translate everything she said. "I remember one time him receiving stacks of paper that he was supposed to translate to me, and he looked at them for a brief moment and [said]: 'Basically you are guilty,'" she recalled.

While we don't know much about her treatment within the Russian detention center, Griner was able to wish her wife, Cherelle, luck on the bar exam from prison before her testimony. In terms of the government's response, a member of the U.S. embassy ensured the AP that they "are going to continue to monitor the case of Ms. Griner very closely, as well as the case of all U.S. citizens detained or in prison in Russia.”