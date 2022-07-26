Brittney Griner Shares Touching Message To Wife From Russian Courtroom

Brittney Griner's trial is currently underway in a Russian courtroom, but the WNBA player has still found time to send a loving message to her wife, Cherelle. Griner has been in foreign custody since February when she was arrested for possession of illegal vape cartridges. The trial for the two-time Olympic gold medalist began in July, with the athlete's lawyers arguing that she was prescribed medical marijuana for chronic pain.

"The defense today provided written evidence, including character support material, medical records, and tax returns," Griner's team wrote in a letter to the court, per CNN. "Among the medical documents is a doctor's prescription for the substance that, due to an oversight, Brittney Griner left among her belongings when crossing the border."

Since her arrest, several celebrities, professional athletes, and politicians have called for Griner's release. Griner herself has also shared messages to fans from behind bars. Now, the baller is taking it a step further and is sending a touching note to her wife.