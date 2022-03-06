WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Legal Issues In Russia Explained

The world was turned upside down when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on the country of Ukraine on February 24. In reaction to this act of aggression, powerful countries around the world, including the United States, have enacted sanctions to harm Russian business, per CNN. As tensions have been escalating over the last few months, President Joe Biden called for American citizens who live in Russia to return to the United States before war broke out, per the BBC. Most recently, at a press conference on March 6, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Americans to leave Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy himself has somehow managed to survive three assassination attempts, per the New York Post. So it's not unreasonable for U.S. citizens to be wary of being intentionally targeted because they are American. And some suspect this is what has happened to the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner.

So, what exactly was Griner arrested for, and will she be able to get back to the United States safely?