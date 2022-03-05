How Jeopardy! Found Itself Embroiled In A Controversy About Ukraine And Russia

On the March 4 episode of "Jeopardy!" it wasn't long before fans discovered the question the game show attempted to get in front of. The category was "Bordering Russia" and host Ken Jennings read the $800 answer, which said, "The Kerch Strait — along with serious border issues — separates Russia from this country on the Black Sea." The question to the answer, of course, was "What is Ukraine?," per TMZ.

Yet, despite letting fans know this episode was pre-recorded more than a month before the invasion began, some "Jeopardy!" fans were still upset, as the invasion began a little over a week ago, leaving time for "Jeopardy!" to edit out the reference, per the New York Post. "Really it's not that difficult to edit the question/answer out all together it's not a live show and in 2022 that could have been edited on an iPhone," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another added, "Probably should have just mixed the episode or at the very least, edit it out..."

While some were upset with the handling of the answer, other fans appreciated the fact "Jeopardy!" acknowledged what's going on in Ukraine and understood the question came at an unfortunate time. "I think everyone who watches Jeopardy knows these are prerecorded. That being said, I appreciated the note on the screen clarifying this as well," one fan tweeted. Another added, "Thank you for this information. I assumed that was the case but appreciate you confirming."