Jeopardy! Just Announced Who Will Host The Show In 2022

The search for the perfect host to take over "Jeopardy!" following Alex Trebek's death in November 2020 has been anything but easy. Of course, the job to replace the man who shaped the game show into it is for 36 years was bound to be difficult. But the journey has been especially complicated. That November, "Jeopardy!" announced that, after Trebek's last episode aired, fans would see a series of interim hosts, Variety reported. The first to step into the role was "Jeopardy!" champion Ken Jennings, who became a legend after winning 74 games in a row, per the outlet.

In August, Sony Pictures announced that then-executive producer Mike Richards would host the daily syndicated show permanently. The decision to hire Richards over fan favorites was received with skepticism by fans and outright criticism after The Ringer brought to light a series of misogynistic and antisemitic comments he made on a podcast. There were also lawsuits accusing him of sexist behavior at "The Price is Right," Deadline reported. The controversy resulted in Richards stepping down just days later and after filming only one episode. He was also ousted as executive producer, according to The New York Times.

Following those turbulent weeks, "Jeopardy!" shared that Jennings and "The Big Bang Theory" alum Mayim Bialik would continue to co-host the show through the end of the season. Now, "Jeopardy!" is updating fans on who they will see on their screens in 2022.