What The New Jeopardy! Ratings Say About Mayim Bialik's Performance
"Jeopardy!" might not be in jeopardy anymore. The iconic game show has seen its fair share of controversy over the past few months after the show's former executive producer, Mike Richards, was named as a permanent host alongside "Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik in August (via People). Richards was subsequently stripped of the gig after old lawsuits involving harassment and discrimination during his time executive producing on "The Price is Right" and other shows resurfaced, as well as lewd comments he made about women and disabled individuals on a podcast — via The Ringer's bombshell report. Richards was then fired from his role as executive producer on "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," at the end of August, per IndieWire.
In the wake of Richards' firing, it was announced that Bialik would be temporarily trading hosting duties with former champion and favorite of the late Alex Trebek — Ken Jennings — for the rest of the year, per CBS News, and it looks like that decision is paying off for producers. Find out what the new "Jeopardy!" ratings are saying about Bialik's performance below, and why it seems like the producers (perhaps finally, one could say) made the right decision after all.
Things are looking good for Mayim Bialik and her 'Jeopardy!' ratings
Since Mike Richards departed from the "Jeopardy!" mantle, viewers have seemingly been more welcoming to his successor, Mayim Bialik. The Wrap reports that ratings for the trivia game show have risen 6% from the previous week — which saw Richards hosting his last episodes. Ratings for Bialik's first week also rose 6% compared to the same week a year ago. Nice!
Besides viewers being impressed with Bialik's performance, the boost in ratings could also have to do with "Jeopardy!" champ Matt Amodio becoming the third contestant in history to make over $1 million in non-tournament play. Though producers will have to wait a bit more to see if the turmoil surrounding the show has finally settled (and if the ratings stay up), Bialik has made it clear that she intends to stay on the show for as long as possible.
In an editorial for Newsweek in September, Bialik said that hosting came naturally for her and she feels "very connected to the show, the legacy and everything that Alex and the team behind the scenes have built," while adding, "To be part of such an iconic experience is completely astounding. ... I can now say that there is no other job I'd rather have ..." she also wrote.