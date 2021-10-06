What The New Jeopardy! Ratings Say About Mayim Bialik's Performance

"Jeopardy!" might not be in jeopardy anymore. The iconic game show has seen its fair share of controversy over the past few months after the show's former executive producer, Mike Richards, was named as a permanent host alongside "Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik in August (via People). Richards was subsequently stripped of the gig after old lawsuits involving harassment and discrimination during his time executive producing on "The Price is Right" and other shows resurfaced, as well as lewd comments he made about women and disabled individuals on a podcast — via The Ringer's bombshell report. Richards was then fired from his role as executive producer on "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," at the end of August, per IndieWire.

In the wake of Richards' firing, it was announced that Bialik would be temporarily trading hosting duties with former champion and favorite of the late Alex Trebek — Ken Jennings — for the rest of the year, per CBS News, and it looks like that decision is paying off for producers. Find out what the new "Jeopardy!" ratings are saying about Bialik's performance below, and why it seems like the producers (perhaps finally, one could say) made the right decision after all.