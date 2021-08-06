Does Mike Richards Have A Shady Past That No One Wants To Discuss?

After Alex Trebek's death in November 2020, fans of "Jeopardy!" have been anxiously waiting for Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produces the iconic game show, to name a permanent host. For the past several months, producers unrolled a series of guest hosts, with big names like Katie Couric, Ken Jennings, and Bill Whitaker hoping to earn the permanent slot, according to Parade. At the time, "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards said that he was looking forward "to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show," but didn't comment further on whether they would be vying for a permanent spot as Trebek's successor. Or the fact that he would.

As it turns out, Richards might have already been chosen as the replacement by Sony executives, after executively producing the shows over the past year. On August 4, Variety broke the news that Richards was in "advanced negotiations" to become the permanent host of "Jeopardy!" He reportedly impressed Sony Pictures executives "with his command of the fast-paced game and an easy on-air manner," per Variety.

A spokesman for Sony said the negotiations were ongoing and wouldn't comment to the outlet on Richards' status. However, Richards might have a shady past that will put his offer in, well, jeopardy. Find out what he has done below.