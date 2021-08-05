Everything We Know About Mike Richards Becoming The Permanent Jeopardy! Host

"Jeopardy!" is reportedly very close to finding a new host to replace the late Alex Trebek. Trebek was the longtime host of the legendary game show, having served as the face of the series from 1984 until his death from pancreatic cancer in November 2020. Trebek continued to film new episodes of the show until mere days before he passed away, and executive producer Mike Richards was one of those who opened up about Trebek's last few shows.

Richards told Extra in November 2020 about how the star continued to show his dedication to the show while on set for the final time. "He had surgery about three weeks ago and I thought, 'He's definitely not gonna be back for these tapings.' And he would get very stern with me. He'd go, 'No, I'll be there.' And — God love him — he was," Richards told the outlet. He also described Trebek's final day on set a "good day" and added, "In every sense of the word, he peacefully left."

Well, now it's actually Richards who's being eyed as Trebek's potential permanent replacement. Read on for what you need to know.