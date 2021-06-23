Jeopardy Apologizes After Outrage Over Offensive Clue

Many "Jeopardy!" viewers were left upset on June 21 due to a clue that was both inaccurate and offensive. As AOL reported, guest host Savannah Guthrie read the item, which was in the "Plain-Named Maladies" category, and gave players the answer (which in this game, is basically the question) which read: "Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small." While the show was apparently referring to the human heart, that information happens to be wrong.

"Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a term used to describe a group of neurological conditions that have similar symptoms," according to Healthline. Those symptoms include "feel[ing] fatigued or dizzy" as well as "experienc[ing] heart palpitations or a significantly increased heart rate" when going from sitting to standing.

Beyond that, referring to POTS as Grinch Syndrome — associating having a small heart with the miserly character in the classic holiday story — is considered to be offensive by plenty of people. After fans of the show made their disappointment known with the arguably offensive and technically incorrect clue, "Jeopardy!" has now apologized. But is it enough? Read on for how people are reacting.