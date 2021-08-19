Mike Richards Confirms What We Suspected All Along

Mike Richards' reputation is in "jeopardy" yet again after a resurfaced podcast revealed the television host making numerous derogatory comments. Richards was controversially named the syndicated host of "Jeopardy!" in August, succeeding the late Alex Trebek who tragically died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020, per The New York Times. Fans have been vetting their fury on Twitter ever since news broke, slamming Sony for not only selecting the game show's executive producer as host, but also one who has previously been accused of pregnancy discrimination, per Variety.

The Sony-backed program reportedly had an extensive list of candidates, including fan-favorite "Jeopardy!" guest hosts like LeVar Burton and David Faber, but ended up hiring internally (per The Hollywood Reporter). In a statement, Sony Pictures said they took the "decision incredibly seriously," but they could not look past Richard's "unique talent" ... even though the 46-year-old reportedly led the talent search.

Back in 2010, Richards was implicated in multiple discrimination lawsuits whilst working as co-executive producer for "The Price is Right," per The Hollywood Reporter. Notably, former showmodel Brandi Cochran was awarded $8.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages after alleging she was not allowed to return to work after taking time off for her pregnancy. At the time, it was considered a "landmark verdict." And now, Richards' latest scandal seems to demonstrate more of his early sexist (and ableist) views.