The Truth About Mike Richards Stepping Down As Jeopardy! Host

A slew of celebrities have been guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" this summer as production searched for a permanent host, but it seems like Mike Richards' future on the show is finally determined.

In early August, Richards was in "advanced talks" to take over the quiz show, according to Variety. Richards began to guest host in February in addition to figures like Robin Roberts and Aaron Rodgers. Despite his hefty resume as a producer on game shows like "The Price is Right" and "Let's Make A Deal," fans did not seem impressed. One wrote, "I have watched 'Jeopardy!' every day for decades. The Mike Richards news is a bummer."

The controversy reached a fever pitch when reports surfaced detailing his behavior on "The Price is Right," per The Daily Beast. According to the report, models accused him of "discrimination and harassment." A lawsuit alleged that "Richards decided that the models' skirts should be shorter and said that he liked the models to look as if they were going out on a date. At his suggestion, models wore bikinis on the show more frequently." Sony Pictures Television did not comment on the allegations, but the rumors certainly cast Richards in a negative light. By August 19, more offensive remarks from years prior resurfaced, adding further fuel to the fire.

As criticism continued to mount against Richards, the show made a major announcement. Keep reading for more details.