Jeopardy Fans Are Furious This CNN Analyst Never Got Her Chance As A Guest Host

"Jeopardy!" fans are continuing to sound off about the show's hosting decision. Sony Television Pictures, which produces the trivia game show, announced on August 11 that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik are the new co-hosts of "Jeopardy!" The announcement came after the permanent hosting spot was left vacant in the wake of Alex Trebek's death in November 2020. Throughout the year, guest hosts — which included Richards, Bialik, and other famous journalists and former winners — took turns hosting the show.

"We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America's Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!," Ravi Ahuja, chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures, said in a statement on the "Jeopardy!" website. "We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show — deservedly so because it's 'Jeopardy!' and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek."

However, the decision was immediately met with backlash from "Jeopardy!" fans after reports surfaced about Richard's history of discrimination on previous shows he produced and the ugly and sexist remarks he made on podcasts a few years ago. Now, a newly resurfaced video of Trebek naming his successor has got fans even more heated because she was never even given a chance. Here's more.