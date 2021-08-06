LeVar Burton Has Something To Say About The Jeopardy Hosting Drama

LeVar Burton has been vocal about becoming the permanent host of "Jeopardy!" since before ex-host Alex Trebek's death from pancreatic cancer in November 2020. Burton had tweeted September that year, "I feel like I've been preparing my whole life to occupy the @Jeopardy host podium when Alex retires." Over the following months, the "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star continued to wax passionately to multiple outlets about why he was the man to replace Trebek, including telling GQ in July that he had "gone out on a limb to actually put it out there that I want that job." He also told Esquire that month, "To have a person of color or a marginalized person standing behind that podium is good for America," calling it "a milestone marker... that the great American experiment is supposed to be about."

In late July, Burton joined a myriad of celebrity guest hosts for "Jeopardy!" to rave reviews, with one fan tweeting that the host made a "natural fit" for the long-running series. However, an August 4 Variety article reported that "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards was in "advance negotiations" to be the next permanent host, leading to a wave of disquiet and protest on social media.

