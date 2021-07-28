The Fan Reviews Are In For LeVar Burton's First Jeopardy! Episode

LeVar Burton finally got to host "Jeopardy!" this week as a celebrity guest host. The game show has had a slew of stars, like Aaron Rodgers and Anderson Cooper, take turns behind the podium after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Yet, no celebrity has been hyped up as much as Burton, who has always been vocal about his desire to permanently host the show.

The "Reading Rainbow" host's goal to host "Jeopardy!" can be traced back to 2013, when he tweeted that he signed a petition that called for him to be the next host. He also tweeted in 2018, "There is only one game show I've ever wanted to host... This Is Jeopardy!" The "Star Trek" actor explained why he's so passionate about the gig, telling The New York Times, "There's something inside me that says this makes sense. I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do. I have been watching 'Jeopardy!' more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host." He added, "'Jeopardy!' is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant."

Of course, Burton did get his chance to occupy the podium, but he decided it was best to be himself and not try to fill Trebek's shoes. He revealed to the Associated Press, "You're not going to be smooth as Alex, let go of that. But what you can bring to the table is you." What did fans think of his performance?