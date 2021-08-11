The Truth About Mayim Bialik's Future On Jeopardy

Fans of "Jeopardy!" might have a cause for celebration because the show is reportedly set to reveal two new hosts in the coming days. The long-running game show has cycled between famed guest-hosts following the tragic death of Alex Trebek in November 2020. Producers and Sony Picture Television executives had used the guest-hosting slots to figure out who was best to fill Trebek's iconic role, in which he had served for 37 years, per The New York Times. Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, and Mike Richards, who also executive produces the show, all took turns hosting "Jeopardy!"

In early August, Variety reported that Richards was the front-runner for the permanent gig of hosting the trivia show. However, he then came under fire from fans of "Jeopardy!" for his legal disputes during his time as an executive producer on "The Price Is Right," where several models accused him and other producers of discrimination and harassment, per The Daily Beast. At the time, Sony Picture Television declined to comment on the report of Richards' future on the show.

But now it seems like Mayim Bialik has also earned executives' approval. Keep reading to find out the truth about her future on the show.