The Truth About Mayim Bialik's Future On Jeopardy
Fans of "Jeopardy!" might have a cause for celebration because the show is reportedly set to reveal two new hosts in the coming days. The long-running game show has cycled between famed guest-hosts following the tragic death of Alex Trebek in November 2020. Producers and Sony Picture Television executives had used the guest-hosting slots to figure out who was best to fill Trebek's iconic role, in which he had served for 37 years, per The New York Times. Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Savannah Guthrie, Mayim Bialik, and Mike Richards, who also executive produces the show, all took turns hosting "Jeopardy!"
In early August, Variety reported that Richards was the front-runner for the permanent gig of hosting the trivia show. However, he then came under fire from fans of "Jeopardy!" for his legal disputes during his time as an executive producer on "The Price Is Right," where several models accused him and other producers of discrimination and harassment, per The Daily Beast. At the time, Sony Picture Television declined to comment on the report of Richards' future on the show.
But now it seems like Mayim Bialik has also earned executives' approval. Keep reading to find out the truth about her future on the show.
Mayim Bialik will reportedly split Jeopardy! hosting duties with Mike Richards
According to The Daily Beast, Sony Picture Television, which produces "Jeopardy!," is set to announce the permanent hirings of Mike Richards and actor Mayim Bialik as hosts on the long-running trivia show. Per The Daily Beast, Richards will host the daily syndicated program, whereas Bialik will host primetime and spin-off episodes of the show, including the "Jeopardy! National College Championship" on ABC this fall. Richards will start his hosting duties on Season 38, according to the outlet.
Bialik has long been a beloved actor among television fans for starring in "The Big Bang Theory," which ran from 2007 to 2019, per IMDb. But she also impressed fans as a guest host on "Jeopardy!" Social media users had nothing but praise for Bialik when she hosted the show earlier this summer. Per Esquire, Bialik — who has a neuroscience degree — was praised for her hosting skills and composure. "Mayim Bialik was really good day one. Excited to see more of her hosting," one user wrote on Twitter, whereas another tweeted that Bialik being a good host "should surprise pretty much no one."
For her part, Bialik said that it was an "immense honor" to guest host the show in a "Jeopardy!" interview prior to filming. And now, it looks like the honor is now hers for the foreseeable future.