Brittney Griner Sends Joe Biden A Desperate Independence Day Plea

As America celebrated Independence Day on July 4, ESPN reported that Brittney Griner sent a handwritten letter to President Joe Biden pleading for her freedom. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn shared excerpts of Griner's letter to the president on Twitter. Quinn tweeted that Griner wrote she was "terrified I might be here forever" and added, "please don't forget about me and the other American Detainees." Griner continued, "Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore." But back in America, Griner's family is losing hope in the State Department's efforts to free her.

On July 5, the WNBA player's wife Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" that she "will not be quiet anymore." Her frustration was clear as she spoke to Gayle King. "Initially, I was told ... 'We're going to try and handle this behind [the] scenes.' And, 'Let's not raise her value.' And, 'Stay quiet.' And I did that," she explained. "And respectfully, we're over 140 days at this point. That does not work."

Griner's lawyer Alexander Boykov told The New York Times that the WNBA player could get 10 years in prison if she's convicted.