WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Legal Nightmare In Russia Just Went From Bad To Worse
After 75 days of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is now facing a more extensive legal battle. The WNBA player was arrested in February, after Moscow airport authorities found cannabis vape cartridges in Griner's luggage, per CBS News. Possession of the substance — which is illegal in Russia — could see Griner facing nearly 10 years in prison.
Despite pleas from Griner's wife Cherelle and American politicians, the athlete has remained in custody without any promise of release. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was among those calling for Griner's freedom. She tweeted an article which detailed Griner's arrest and included the message, "Free Brittney."
Since her arrest, Griner's pre-trial detention has been extended multiple times, according to Yahoo. Per the outlet, the extension grants Russian prosecutors additional time to gather evidence, but also delays Griner's release. And while the U.S. has classified Griner as a "wrongfully detained" citizen, her legal debacle has just gotten worse.
Brittney Griner's detention has been extended again
During a preliminary hearing on June 27, a Russian court extended WNBA player Brittney Griner's detainment for a fourth time. According to the Associated Press, Griner will remain in custody for an additional six months. As such, the Phoenix Mercury player will remain in jail for the duration of her trial, which is set to begin on July 1.
The extent of Griner's legal troubles has been messy from the start. In May, Russian news outlets reported that the government would release Griner in exchange for Viktor Bout, a Russian entrepreneur currently sentenced in the U.S. "Currently, talks are underway on exchanging Bout for Griner," a source revealed. However, negotiator Roger Carstens declined to comment on the rumored deal, per Yahoo.
Following the news of Griner's detention extension, fans took to social media to voice their support for the basketball player. "Free Brittney this is absolutely ridiculous," one person tweeted. While another wrote, "This is so horrible. I feel so bad for her forreal. This is literally one of the top female athletes in the whole world."