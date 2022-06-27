WNBA Star Brittney Griner's Legal Nightmare In Russia Just Went From Bad To Worse

After 75 days of detainment in Russia, Brittney Griner is now facing a more extensive legal battle. The WNBA player was arrested in February, after Moscow airport authorities found cannabis vape cartridges in Griner's luggage, per CBS News. Possession of the substance — which is illegal in Russia — could see Griner facing nearly 10 years in prison.

Despite pleas from Griner's wife Cherelle and American politicians, the athlete has remained in custody without any promise of release. Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was among those calling for Griner's freedom. She tweeted an article which detailed Griner's arrest and included the message, "Free Brittney."

Since her arrest, Griner's pre-trial detention has been extended multiple times, according to Yahoo. Per the outlet, the extension grants Russian prosecutors additional time to gather evidence, but also delays Griner's release. And while the U.S. has classified Griner as a "wrongfully detained" citizen, her legal debacle has just gotten worse.