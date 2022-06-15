WNBA Star Brittney Griner Receives More Bad News

TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency, reported that the Russian court made the decision to extend WNBA player Brittney Griner's detention to 18 more days, keeping her in custody until July 2, per The Athletic. The extension was said to be at "the request of the investigation" over her alleged "large-scale transportation of drugs." This marks the third time Griner's detention had been delayed, but it's apparently the norm in the country.

On June 13, The New York Times reported that U.S. State Department officials have met to discuss steps to take for Griner's release, but there are no reports yet that reveal what had been decided. Meanwhile, Griner's agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, said that they are "in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA." She added, "As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern."

As for her team, Diana Taurasi, the Phoenix Mercury's star guard, said that Griner has their full support. "It's something that we've all talked about intimately as a group, and now knowing the State Department at the highest level, from U.S. President Joe Biden to the team that is working on bringing back all Americans who are wrongfully detained, gives us a lot of confidence that they're working on it," she said in a statement, per USA Today. "Anything that we can do on our side to amplify and to put B.G. first will be our No. 1 priority."