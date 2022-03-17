Russia's Treatement Of Brittany Griner Just Got Way Scarier

WNBA star and Olympic champion Brittney Griner has found herself in international turmoil, as the athlete was arrested in Russia after authorities discovered an illegal substance in Griner's possession during a search at a Moscow airport in February, according to CBS News. The outlet reports that Griner was detained after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges that contained an oil derived from cannabis.

When news of Griner's arrest was made public, her wife, Cherelle Griner, took to Instagram to address concerns for the athlete's health and to thank fans for their support. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife's safe return from Russia," she said. "I understand that many of you have grown to love BG over the years and have concerns and want details. Please honor our privacy as we continue to work on getting my wife home safely."

Griner has been a part of the Russian Premier League for seven years, playing on Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg team during the WNBA's off-season (per The Atlantic). While details of Griner's detainment have been minuscule, a recent court decision could further complicate her case.