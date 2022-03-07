Where Are Vladimir Putin's Kids Living Amid Russia's War Against Ukraine?

Vladimir Putin is not one to ever talk about his personal affairs. Putin and his ex-wife Lyudmila Putin pulled the plug on their marriage in 2014 and since then has kept a rather low profile — though she did step out with a much younger husband in France back in 2017, per Express. The outlet also notes the ex-couple share two adult children, Mariya Vorontsova and Yekaterina Tikhonova. But it's the children that Putin supposedly has with his rumored lover, former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva that has everyone talking.

According to Page Six, Kabaeva and her four children — which have not yet confirmed to be Putin's kin — are hiding out in another country. "While Putin carries out his assault on the Ukraine, attacking innocent citizens and causing a refugee crisis, his family is holed up in a very private and very secure chalet somewhere in Switzerland — for now, at least," one source close to the situation said. The insider also noted that the four children are Swiss-born and added, "The kids all have Swiss passports, and I imagine [Kabaeva] does also."

Of course, if Putin's rumored family is in Switzerland, it would make sense, given the tense situation in Russia. However, it's unlikely we'll know the truth anytime soon, as Putin is notoriously private about his personal matters.