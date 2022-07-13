LeBron James Makes His Feelings About Brittney Griner's Situation Crystal Clear

It's now been almost five months since Brittney Griner was detained by Russian authorities. On February 17, customs officers searched her bag and found hashish oil, or cannabis oil, in the form of vape cartridges. The WNBA star has since pleaded guilty to Russian drug charges, but maintained that it was an accident and she wasn't deliberately smuggling illegal drugs into the country. "There was no intent. I didn't want to break the law," Griner said in court earlier in July. If sentenced, Griner could face up to 10 years.

In addition to the WNBA, Griner has represented the United States at the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympics, winning one gold medal at each. She's also played with the Russian Women's Basketball Premier League during the WNBA offseason, which is why she was in Russia at the time of her detainment. Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have acknowledged Griner's detention, but not much seems to be happening in the way of her release.

It's also worth noting that Griner identifies as a lesbian, and Russia has previously been described as "a deeply hostile climate for LGBT people" by the Human Rights Watch. Last week, Griner's wife Cherelle Griner spoke with both Biden and Harris, who assured her that they were working towards her release, but so far it's just words. Now, another basketball legend is taking shots at the government's inaction toward Griner's situation.