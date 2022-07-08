Legal Expert Unpacks Brittney Griner's Motive For Pleading Guilty - Exclusive

After months of detainment and legal issues in Russia, WNBA player Brittney Griner has pled guilty to the drug charges leveled against her in February. However, legal experts think this may have been a tactical move on her legal team's part.

Griner was first detained on February 17 in a Moscow airport. According to The New York Times, Russian authorities allege that a sniffer dog alerted them to the basketball player's bag. Authorities then searched the bag, and claim to have found several cannabis vape cartridges. Since May, Griner's case has been handled by the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, per AP News. Their stance is that Griner has been wrongfully detained, and she has since sent President Joe Biden a desperate plea to bring her home.

In light of that, Griner's subsequent guilty plea has come as a shock to many following the case. However, it's worth noting that in her plea, Griner pointed out that she had not brought the cannabis oil into the country with criminal intent. As heard in courtroom audio obtained by CBS News, it was merely an oversight. "I was in a rush packing ... and the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag," Griner said. Legal expert Joshua Ritter spoke exclusively to Nicki Swift and broke down why he thinks Griner pled guilty.