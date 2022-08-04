Brittney Griner's Prison Sentence Sends Shockwaves Through Twitter

All eyes have been on Brittney Griner since she was arrested in Russia in February. Griner was in Moscow playing in an off-season Russian basketball league. However, she was apprehended by authorities as soon as she landed in Moscow, having left briefly for a trip to Puerto Rico, per NBC New York. At the time of her arrest, Russian officials claimed she was carrying vape pen cartridges containing marijuana — an illegal substance in Russia.

Griner spent the next several months in prison awaiting trial as her case became an international sensation. There was little hope that she would receive a fair trial in Russia, whether or not she was guilty of the alleged crimes. Instead, Griner's only hope of returning to her wife and team in the U.S. was likely through a prison exchange initiated by President Joe Biden, per The Washington Post. Russia's attack on Ukraine complicated the already icy relationship between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. After much back and forth and speculation about what Biden might do, and emotional messages from Griner to her wife, nothing happened and Russia moved forward with the legal process.

Griner pled guilty to the charges in July, and by August, Griner had been sentenced. But the verdict and the sentencing have enraged her fans and supporters around the world.