The Tragic Death Of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Star Babs

Barbara "Babs" Thore was known as the sweet and fun-loving mother on the TLC reality show "My Big Fat Fabulous Life." The series followed her daughter, Whitney Thore, and her journey to loving and embracing her body as she navigates life, per TLC. From the very moment the show aired in 2015, Barbara has been at her daughter's side supporting her in everything she does.

In seasons past, fans have witnessed Barbara struggle with various health issues, including a stroke in 2017, per Entertainment Tonight. The reality star was able to recover and get back to the mom everyone knows and loves. Unfortunately, in 2022, things took a turn in Barbara's condition after the 72-year-old suffered both a stroke and a COVID-19 diagnosis. The difficulty it took on the family was documented in season ten of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life."

The season finale aired in October, and sadly two months later, Babs passed away. Whitney shared the news on her Instagram. According to the post, Barbara died on December 7th with her loving family by her side. Whitney shared, "My mother is our family's greatest gift. We could never love, revere, or value another person more."