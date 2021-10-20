Whitney Thore's Throwback Snap Of Her Parents Has Fans In Awe

"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star Whitney Thore has a special relationship with her parents Barbara "Babs" Thore and Glenn Thore that often leaves fans envious of their family bond. Whitney may be the star of "MBFFL" but Babs is a scene-stealing fan favorite. Unfortunately, after suffering a stroke, Babs was hampered for Season 4 of the hit TLC series, making Whitney introspective about her parents' mortality. "I've always thought that when I lose them, I'll lose my mind, and I've always hoped that they would live into, like, very old age," she said on the show (via Life & Style). After Whitney broke up with her boyfriend Chase, her parents had their concerns. "They worry about me like settling down, finding happiness while they're still on the Earth," she told E! in November 2020.

It had been Whitney's goal to find long-term love similar to what her parents enjoy. The "MBFFL" star was blindsided in 2019 when she discovered that Babs had previously been married to another man before ultimately settling down with Glenn, per Screen Rant. This did little to diminish Whitney's view of her parents' rock-solid marriage. The family connection is palpable to viewers of the show. As one fan tweeted, "Does anyone else wish they had a relationship like Whitney does with her parents, and a relationship like her parents have? I just love them."

