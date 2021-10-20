Whitney Thore's Throwback Snap Of Her Parents Has Fans In Awe
"My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star Whitney Thore has a special relationship with her parents Barbara "Babs" Thore and Glenn Thore that often leaves fans envious of their family bond. Whitney may be the star of "MBFFL" but Babs is a scene-stealing fan favorite. Unfortunately, after suffering a stroke, Babs was hampered for Season 4 of the hit TLC series, making Whitney introspective about her parents' mortality. "I've always thought that when I lose them, I'll lose my mind, and I've always hoped that they would live into, like, very old age," she said on the show (via Life & Style). After Whitney broke up with her boyfriend Chase, her parents had their concerns. "They worry about me like settling down, finding happiness while they're still on the Earth," she told E! in November 2020.
It had been Whitney's goal to find long-term love similar to what her parents enjoy. The "MBFFL" star was blindsided in 2019 when she discovered that Babs had previously been married to another man before ultimately settling down with Glenn, per Screen Rant. This did little to diminish Whitney's view of her parents' rock-solid marriage. The family connection is palpable to viewers of the show. As one fan tweeted, "Does anyone else wish they had a relationship like Whitney does with her parents, and a relationship like her parents have? I just love them."
Keep reading to see the throwback photo Whitney unearthed that showed she has loved Babs and Glenn since day one.
Whitney's endearing relationship with her mom
On October 19, Whitney Way Thore shared an adorable family photo with her Instagram followers. In the upload, the "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" star held up a snap of Barbara and Glenn Thore planting a smooch on her cheeks as an infant. "Going through some old photos — vintage Babs and Glenn (and me) on the day I came home from the hospital!" Whitney wrote in the caption. Fans went gaga for not only the heartwarming moment but the snazzy sartorial choices of Whitney's parents. "I love how dressed up they are. Babs all dolled up even though she just gave birth," one follower commented. "Please share more family photos! Vintage Babs is fabulous, as always," another added.
It's not unusual for "MBFFL" fans to fiend for more Babs content. To celebrate her mother turning 75-years-old in June, Whitney shared a "photo dump" of her and Babs through the years on Instagram. "Love Mrs Thore. She is such a classy, warm, beautiful & funny lady," one fan wrote. "Whitney you look so much like Babs. You two have a wonderful relationship," another added.
In January, Whitney decided to give fans a glimpse of Babs' "sexy" side with a charming TikTok. The reality star created a video that opened with Babs looking casual while on the phone and then cut to Babs flaunting her figure in a dress and blond wig as she danced for the camera. Whitney playfully included the hashtag "#HotGirlS***" in the caption, and fans seemed to agree.