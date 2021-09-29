Why Whitney Way Thore Is Telling Fans To Watch Her Show More Critically

Whitney Way Thore has a message for fans of "My Big Fat Fabulous Life" after the series' September 28 episode.

Fans of the show know that Whitney hired her best friend Ashley Baynes to handle administrative work for her fitness brand No BS Active. However, when Whitney decided to use an app company, this eliminated Ashley's job, sparking outrage among fans, who proceeded to relentlessly bully and fat-shame her on Instagram. In fact, on September 29, Whitney took to Instagram to explain the situation and hit back at her detractors.

"What the show neglected to show is that @ashdanbay has had a full-time job since before she began working on No BS Active admin on the side, and she still has the same job almost a year later — she did not lose her livelihood; she lost a couple hundred extra bucks a month," Whitney explained. "I realize that the show made it look like No BS Active was her only job, but I would really implore some of y'all to use your critical thinking skills, understand that tv is entertainment, and you may not (imagine this!) know everything from watching an edited 45-minute episode crafted by people in an editing bay in Los Angeles."

