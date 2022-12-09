Al Roker Celebrates Positive Step In His Recovery After Recent Health Troubles

Amid his health troubles, "Today" host Al Roker is continuing to push forward. In 2020, the television anchor announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. "Good news is we caught it early. [The] not great news is that it's a little aggressive, so I'm going to be taking some time off to take care of this," he said during an episode of "Today." The host had also revealed he would undergo surgery to remove his prostate.

Most recently, in November 2022, Roker was noticeably absent from the show for about two weeks, leaving fans worried for him. Roker would later reveal his absence was due to a medical emergency. "Last week, I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg, which sent some clots into my lungs," he announced on Instagram. "After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery." Per Page Six, Roker, who was eventually discharged from the hospital on Thanksgiving, was re-admitted to the hospital just a day later. "His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved," a source told the outlet.

Now, Roker is giving fans a happy update on his health.