Jenna Ortega's Confession About Filming Wednesday Has Twitter Up In Arms

Fans have been singing Jenna Ortega's praises for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix show "Wednesday." The 20-year-old's deadpan delivery of the spooky teenage girl is spot on and her co-star Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s "Addams Family" films, called Ortega "truly incredible," per Elle. On what she thinks of the young actor's portrayal, Ricci gushed, "She is so brave, so cool, and really doing the part justice. Wednesday is her part now."

One particular scene that surprised and delighted the show's viewers was Ortega's dancing during the show's fictional Nevermore Academy social. As Wednesday, Ortega busted out moves that were hilariously kooky. "I'm predicting this is gonna be a 'thing' on dance floors across the globe... Doing the 'Wednesday.' 'Going all 'Wednesday,'" a Twitter user wrote. A TikTok user who looked eerily similar to Ortega copied her dance moves and claimed, "This is how I'm gonna dance at every party from now on."

What was even more surprising was that Ortega dreamed up the moves herself. The actor shared with Netflix, "I actually felt really insecure about this. I choreographed that myself, and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer." While many praised Ortega for her iconic dance, she later let out a tidbit about her dance scene that left "Wednesday" fans displeased.