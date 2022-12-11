Patti LaBelle Rushed Offstage During Performance Due To Bomb Threat

As she often does, Patti LaBelle has been busy singing up a storm and attending high-profile events. She recently was seen looking vibrant as ever at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C, where she honored Gladys Knight. In an Instagram post, she posted a few photos and wrote, "It was magical at the @KennedyCenter Honors last night! where I had the privilege of paying tribute to my beautiful friend @msgladysknight and celebrating all of this year's honorees!"

LaBelle is making major waves during the 2022 holiday season. On December 1, she performed at State Theatre New Jersey, according to a tweet by the organization. Just a couple of days after that, her new Lifetime Original movie "A New Orleans Noel" premiered. And of course, fans are stocking up on the Philly-born Grammy-winner's famous sweet potato pie. The hype will continue in 2023, as LaBelle has numerous U.S. tour dates set for February and March.

However, an emergency struck at LaBelle's recent concert which shocked the iconic singer and her audience. Fortunately, everyone was safe, but fans remain rattled by the scary experience.