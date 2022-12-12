Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Drops Bombshell About Status Of Her Relationship With Kody

Things are changing for the Brown family, the polygamist family of 23, who have starred in TLC's hit show "Sister Wives" since 2010. Fans were shocked to learn that Kody Brown's marriage to his second wife Christine was coming to an end. The entire family was rattled by Christine's decision to leave Kody, as it stood in the face of the nontraditional life they had all decided to build together.

Christine was far from the first wife to have a problem with Kody. Per his own admission, Kody and his first wife Meri are amicable, but "separated," per Entertainment Tonight. As Kody sees it, they're no longer romantically involved, but they remain spiritual partners in marriage and parenthood. That unorthodox standard worked well for Kody and Meri, but the same can't be said for his other wives. Christine was the first to officially pull the plug on her union with Kody. After years of complaining that Kody wasn't working hard enough to make their marriage work Christine officially filed for divorce and left the compound, moving into her own place for the first time in years. As of October 2021, Christine lives in a swanky new million-dollar duplex in Arizona, per The U.S. Sun.

Kody's marriage problems didn't stop with Christine, though. Thanks to a bombshell new trailer, viewers have learned Janelle Brown and Kody have also separated.