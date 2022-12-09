Janelle Brown Reportedly Splits From Kody Brown For Good

Things have changed for TLC's "Sister Wives." What was once an action-packed plural marriage has become a diminished household for the Brown clan. Kody Brown and his wife Janelle have decided to split, but the news isn't a total shock, as the writing has been on the wall for a while. They admitted that they don't gel anymore. In January, Janelle admitted in a confessional that she was looking at her marriage differently. "I've had to really think. My children are almost grown and there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay," Janelle explained (via Us Weekly). "It was a wonderful way to raise children. With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it's easy to walk away." And walk away she did.

Kody and Christine share six children: Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel, Logan, Savanah, and Madison, according to InTouch. Since the couple is in a plural marriage, they are joined by wives Robyn and Meri. Kody was also formerly married to Christine Brown, but they split in 2021. Now, Janelle has seemingly done the same.