Sister Wives' Kody And Janelle Brown Drift Apart As Breakup Speculation Grows

It's hard to believe that "Sister Wives" has been on the air since 2010, following the lives of all members of the Brown family. Fans have seen the reality family go through plenty of challenging moments in their lives from moving to different states and seeing some of their children grow up and move away from home. However, some of the most talked-about moments highlighted in the series involve Kody and his four wives — Robyn, Janelle, Meri, and Christine.

There's no doubt that the demise of Kody's relationship with Christine has been a massive storyline for the series, and it's played out on social media and on the show. In 2021, Christine announced on Instagram that she had chosen to leave Kody, which was a huge bombshell. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote in the November 2021 post. Christine also added that she and Kody were still focused on co-parenting their children.

Following his split from Christine, Kody has not made it a secret that some of his other relationships have suffered, especially the one with Janelle. "I'm struggling so much with this divorce," he said in late November via Us Weekly. "It's probably poisoning my relationship with Janelle a little bit and definitely poisoning my relationship with Robyn." Not long after, Kody and Janelle had a serious talk about their marriage and its issues.