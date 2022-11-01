Sister Wives Stars Kody And Christine Brown May Not Be Officially Divorced After All

In a "Sister Wives" episode that premiered on Oct. 30, 2022, Christine and Kody Brown debated the technicalities of their separation. In a clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Kody said that he's not officially "divorced" from Christine since they never asked for approval from their church. "I was sitting there talking with Truely, and she's like, 'Well, you and Mom are divorced,'" Kody told his wives of how he found out that Christine already considers them divorced. "It was a little bit news to me." He then explained they have not made it official through their former religion, so they're technically not divorced yet. "We never made an official agreement. We never signed a paper. We never agreed. We never went to our church leaders and said, 'Hey, we're divorced.'"

Not one for particulars, Christine said they're officially divorced because, for one, they already left the church, and for another, they never got married legally anyway. "Since I don't have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we had to go through," she said. "Neither of us are a part of that religion anymore. So, me just saying I'm divorced? I don't see the problem in that at all."

Christine seems to be so much happier upon leaving. In an interview with People, she said she's finally able to do whatever she wanted. "I get to live life for me," she mused. "My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier."