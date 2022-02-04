What Kody Brown Just Confirmed About His Relationship With Janelle
It's becoming more apparent that Kody Brown and wife Janelle Brown's relationship is hanging by a thread. Ever since the pandemic began, the "Sister Wives" stars have been increasingly revealing that their polygamous marriage isn't as stable as they imagined it to be. In January, Janelle divulged that she's no longer happy with the union as she once was, and that staying with Kody has become somewhat of a chore for her.
"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'OK, look: do I still choose plural marriage?" she questioned, per Us Weekly. "Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself." She also came to the realization that staying with her husband is no longer serving her, especially now that her kids are all grown up. If she were to leave him, she doesn't think she would find it difficult. "I've had to really think. My children are almost grown and there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children," she said. "With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it's easy to walk away."
It seems that Kody is aware that their relationship is damaged, considering how he made the shocking revelation that offers insight into the true nature of his partnership with Janelle.
Kody Brown revealed he no longer gels with Janelle
It looks like there's no love lost between Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. In January, Kody had been questioning Janelle's loyalty to him, especially when she chose to travel to Utah for the holidays to be with her children instead of at home with him. "How you love a man is to respect him," he said on the show (via Us Weekly). "And so I'm sitting here just appreciating where I'm at and who's with me."
Now, he's divulged that there's barely any romance in his relationship with Janelle. While he loves her, he can't admit outright if he feels romantic feelings for her. "We don't partner really well, but we actually just are able to have a marriage that's, if you will, lower in attachment," he said on the show, per People. "I don't even know. We're good friends, we get along well. It's more of a, like, just a committed relationship."
He's also aware that Janelle shares the same sentiment. "Janelle wouldn't tell you she's in that place with me either if she was being honest," he dished. Given their recent statements, it's clear that Kody and Janelle are no longer compatible as they used to be. Is this the beginning of the end?