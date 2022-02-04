What Kody Brown Just Confirmed About His Relationship With Janelle

It's becoming more apparent that Kody Brown and wife Janelle Brown's relationship is hanging by a thread. Ever since the pandemic began, the "Sister Wives" stars have been increasingly revealing that their polygamous marriage isn't as stable as they imagined it to be. In January, Janelle divulged that she's no longer happy with the union as she once was, and that staying with Kody has become somewhat of a chore for her.

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'OK, look: do I still choose plural marriage?" she questioned, per Us Weekly. "Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself." She also came to the realization that staying with her husband is no longer serving her, especially now that her kids are all grown up. If she were to leave him, she doesn't think she would find it difficult. "I've had to really think. My children are almost grown and there's not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children," she said. "With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. And you know, it's easy to walk away."

It seems that Kody is aware that their relationship is damaged, considering how he made the shocking revelation that offers insight into the true nature of his partnership with Janelle.