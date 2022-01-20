Christine Brown Opens Up About The Painful Moment When She Knew Her Marriage To Kody Was Over

Tensions have been bubbling up between Kody Brown and Christine Brown for a while. At the end of Season 15 of "Sister Wives," Christine admitted to fellow sister wife Meri Brown that she was struggling in her marriage and wanted to move back to Utah — and throughout the early episodes of Season 16, those tensions with Kody only escalated. Off-screen, fans learned that Christine and Kody's relationship was over when she announced their split on Instagram in November 2021. And now, "Sister Wives" viewers are watching this drama all play out on-screen — and Christine is revealing all of the details behind the collapse of their marriage.

Season 16 of "Sister Wives" primarily focused on the Brown family's struggles with the coronavirus pandemic: Kody, the Brown family patriarch, insisted on strict protocols to protect his large family, and those restrictions caused turmoil in the dynamics with some of his wives and children. Kody was critical of Christine in particular, and the family's struggles to decide how to build on their land in Flagstaff, Arizona, caused additional friction. Christine voiced her desire to move back to Utah, and she was heartbroken to find herself alone in that desire. In addition, Kody's handling of the situation gave her pause as she sorted through what it all meant for her marriage.

Now, the January 23 episode of "Sister Wives" reveals just how Christine and Kody finally hit the point of no return.