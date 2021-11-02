Inside Kody And Christine Brown's Shocking Split
"Sister Wives" stars Kody and Christine Brown have had a tumultuous ride together. The reality TV couple first shocked the world in 2010 with their polygamous lifestyle, as husband Kody boasted four wives and 18 children! But after a hectic time together, it seems Kody is now down to just three wives, as third wife Christine is now calling the relationship quits.
It all started in 1990 when Kody first tied the knot with Meri Barber, whom Kody claims tricked him into marrying her. He officially codified polygamist ways in 1993, when he got married a second time to Janelle Schriever. They say the third time's the charm, but not so much for Kody, as his third marriage with Christine Allred is now coming to an end. Married in 1994, Kody's marriage with Christine would be his final marriage until 2010, when he married Robyn Sullivan.
The hit TLC show took viewers by storm with its complex storylines and kept fans guessing about who is Kody's so-called favorite wife (many think that's wife #4, Robyn, btw). In February, first wife Meri shocked the world when she revealed that her marriage with Kody was "dead," per Fox News, and now it seems more marital troubles are coming Kody's way.
Christine Brown announced that she and Kody Brown are divorcing via Instagram
After a 25-year marriage and an 11-year run on "Sister Wives," Christine Brown is calling it quits. The third wife of main star Kody Brown, Christine made the announcement via Instagram, writing, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave." She noted that the two "will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family." She concludes by asking fans "for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
In a Twitter statement, Kody chimed in, stating, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness." He further added, "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her" and that "although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents." Did you catch that hint of shade? Kody made it clear it was Christine's "decision," although some might argue he gave her no other choice.
In March, Christine lamented about her marital problems with Kody, telling Us Weekly, "The thing that I struggled with most is when I feel like I don't have a say or when I feel like I'm not as important or things like that." She further added, "Anytime we've had major decisions, I go through a time where I'm like, 'Does my opinion really even matter here?' That's when we struggle the most."