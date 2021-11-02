Inside Kody And Christine Brown's Shocking Split

"Sister Wives" stars Kody and Christine Brown have had a tumultuous ride together. The reality TV couple first shocked the world in 2010 with their polygamous lifestyle, as husband Kody boasted four wives and 18 children! But after a hectic time together, it seems Kody is now down to just three wives, as third wife Christine is now calling the relationship quits.

It all started in 1990 when Kody first tied the knot with Meri Barber, whom Kody claims tricked him into marrying her. He officially codified polygamist ways in 1993, when he got married a second time to Janelle Schriever. They say the third time's the charm, but not so much for Kody, as his third marriage with Christine Allred is now coming to an end. Married in 1994, Kody's marriage with Christine would be his final marriage until 2010, when he married Robyn Sullivan.

The hit TLC show took viewers by storm with its complex storylines and kept fans guessing about who is Kody's so-called favorite wife (many think that's wife #4, Robyn, btw). In February, first wife Meri shocked the world when she revealed that her marriage with Kody was "dead," per Fox News, and now it seems more marital troubles are coming Kody's way.