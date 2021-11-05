Christine Brown Has Something To Say About 'Change'

It's been a long road for "Sister Wives" stars Christine and Kody Brown. After 27 years of marriage and six children between the two, Christine rocked the world when she announced she was divorcing Kody on November 2. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave" and added that they "will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

The split, however, comes as little surprise to longtime viewers as Christine has previously voiced displeasure with the marriage. In April, Christine opened up on "Sister Wives" (via People) regarding the marriage, stating, "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore" and that "the relationship that I have with Kody isn't what I would want." With Christine making the decision to leave Kody, the Brown patriarch is now down to just three wives — Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. Janelle has also voiced concerns with her marriage to Kody, stating (via Fox News) that she was "at my wit's end with this whole bulls**t stuff," while Meri reportedly "has become very independent," according to a source for Us Weekly.

Since the divorce announcement, plural wife Christine has remained relatively mum on social media. But now, amidst the drama, she's finally breaking her silence.