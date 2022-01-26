Kody Brown's Reported Behavior Amid Marital Troubles Is What We All Suspected
It's no secret that Kody Brown's lifestyle has raised some eyebrows over the years — and has brought plenty of scandal to TLC's door. The reality star, as you'll probably already know, appears on "Sister Wives," which documents his life as a polygamist husband and dad, navigating life with his four families.
The show debuted back in 2010, and there's been oh so much drama since then. As fans of the show will already know, there's been plenty of tension in Kody's relationships with all of his wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, and, formerly, Christine Brown — with reports of struggles between the ladies and their families hitting fever pitch in late 2021 and early 2022.
One of the biggest scandals to hit the famous family came back in November 2021 when Christine announced she was divorcing Kody after more than 25 years together. She confirmed the news on Instagram, claiming she and Kody had "grown apart" but would continue to "support [their] wonderful family."
Season 16 of "Sister Wives" only flagged more issues for the unique family, with cracks starting to show with his other wives amid his increasing closeness with Robyn. "It's like we are watching two different shows....One with Kody and Robyn's family....and the other with the family members they rejected.....All his scenes are with Robyn and the kids..." one person noted. Another sarcastically tweeted, "Let's be honest Kody, your 'obligation' is just to Robyn's kids."
But what's really going on here?
Kody Brown's marriage issues
Could it be another trip to Splitsville for Kody Brown? It sounds like the "Sister Wives" star's relationships are on the rocks, as a source claimed the only marriage that's really thriving is his union with Robyn Brown.
"He's spending all his time with Robyn. The others are in their own world, living their own lives," a source alleged to Us Weekly in January, claiming Kody purposefully spent the Holidays with Robyn and "didn't even try" to see his other wives. The insider added that the families "were very much separated for the Holidays, spending time with their own families" and claimed Kody's closeness with Robyn's kids has supposedly "really damaged his relationship with the other kids" as they're "leaning on their moms and other siblings" instead of him.
It was revealed on "Sister Wives" in January that the family had separate Holiday plans after Kody put strict COVID-19 guidelines in place. Christine Brown and Janelle Brown spent Thanksgiving away from the plural family dynamic, with Robyn venting her frustrations.
Kody's apparent tension with his other wives has been much speculated about in the wake of his and Christine's split, with Janelle describing things as "strained" during a January episode of "Sister Wives." "I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?' Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself," she confessed.