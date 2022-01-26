Kody Brown's Reported Behavior Amid Marital Troubles Is What We All Suspected

It's no secret that Kody Brown's lifestyle has raised some eyebrows over the years — and has brought plenty of scandal to TLC's door. The reality star, as you'll probably already know, appears on "Sister Wives," which documents his life as a polygamist husband and dad, navigating life with his four families.

The show debuted back in 2010, and there's been oh so much drama since then. As fans of the show will already know, there's been plenty of tension in Kody's relationships with all of his wives — Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Robyn Brown, and, formerly, Christine Brown — with reports of struggles between the ladies and their families hitting fever pitch in late 2021 and early 2022.

One of the biggest scandals to hit the famous family came back in November 2021 when Christine announced she was divorcing Kody after more than 25 years together. She confirmed the news on Instagram, claiming she and Kody had "grown apart" but would continue to "support [their] wonderful family."

Season 16 of "Sister Wives" only flagged more issues for the unique family, with cracks starting to show with his other wives amid his increasing closeness with Robyn. "It's like we are watching two different shows....One with Kody and Robyn's family....and the other with the family members they rejected.....All his scenes are with Robyn and the kids..." one person noted. Another sarcastically tweeted, "Let's be honest Kody, your 'obligation' is just to Robyn's kids."

But what's really going on here?