The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Ali Spice

Social media influencer Ali Spice has died.

Per The Sun, the 21-year-old waitress and TikTok star (who was born Ali Dulin) tragically died in a car crash. "The driver of the wrong-way vehicle exited and fled on foot into a wooded area," Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Channing Taylor told WESH 2 about the head-on collision that took place early in the morning on December 11 in DeLand, Florida. "The sheriff's department set up a perimeter, attempted a K9 track and so forth, however, was unsuccessful. So we think somebody must have picked him up." It's also reported that there were two more fatalities along with Spice, and another person is in serious condition.

Spice rose to fame on various social media platforms. She often recounted her experience working as a waitress at the popular American fast food chain, Hooters — a place where many celebs have gotten their start. In fact, per New York Post, one video, in particular, went viral after Spice complained about some of the lackluster tips she received from working a four-hour shift. "YES, we are grateful we also work out [peach emoji] off," she captioned the controversial post.