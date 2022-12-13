The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Ali Spice
Social media influencer Ali Spice has died.
Per The Sun, the 21-year-old waitress and TikTok star (who was born Ali Dulin) tragically died in a car crash. "The driver of the wrong-way vehicle exited and fled on foot into a wooded area," Florida Highway Patrol Lieutenant Channing Taylor told WESH 2 about the head-on collision that took place early in the morning on December 11 in DeLand, Florida. "The sheriff's department set up a perimeter, attempted a K9 track and so forth, however, was unsuccessful. So we think somebody must have picked him up." It's also reported that there were two more fatalities along with Spice, and another person is in serious condition.
Spice rose to fame on various social media platforms. She often recounted her experience working as a waitress at the popular American fast food chain, Hooters — a place where many celebs have gotten their start. In fact, per New York Post, one video, in particular, went viral after Spice complained about some of the lackluster tips she received from working a four-hour shift. "YES, we are grateful we also work out [peach emoji] off," she captioned the controversial post.
Many are grieving following Ali Spice's death
Shortly after learning the news of Ali Spice's death, many of the TikTok star's friends and loved ones took to social media to express their pain and pay their respects. "Heartbroken doesn't even begin to describe how I feel right now," Spice's pal and fellow influencer Ariane Avandi began in an emotional Instagram tribute. "You are an amazing friend and incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone's for just being YOU!! You always uplift others and bring genuine joy into everyone's life," she wrote in part.
Meanwhile, others, including some of Spice's loyal fans, also extended their condolences on Twitter. "Ali Spice passed away last night and I'm just so sad, she was one of my favorite TikTok gals and she was only 21," one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another user penned a somber tweet that read, "i just found out one of my favorite tik tokers passed away in a car crash. rest in peace ali spice im genuinely so heartbroken right now."
RIP Ali Spice.