TikTok Stars You Might Not Know Died

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

With websites like YouTube and Twitter and apps like Instagram, it's easier than ever to become famous. Influencers, as they're colloquially known, can rise to stardom in a variety of ways. Whether it's posting original recipes, beauty tutorials, cleaning hacks, or ASMR, people from every corner of the earth (corners with internet access, that is) are gaining popularity and earning a living simply by uploading content to the internet.

As of this writing, popular app and video sharing platform TikTok has over one billion users, per Wallaroo Media. Of those one billion users, quite a few have found some level of fame. Case in point? Addison Rae parlayed her TikTok fame into a movie gig. She's slated to appear in "He's All That," a gender-swapped remake of the '90s classic "She's All That." Meanwhile, TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio is using her fame to pursue a music career.

All that being said, achieving fame on social media doesn't always make for a happy ending. While some TikTokers have only just begun their ascent to fame, several rising TikTok stars have had their burgeoning careers cut short.