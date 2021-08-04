The Tragic Death Of TikTok Star Timbo The Redneck

TikTok users who become popular share their personalities with fans through their videos, and followers feel like they get to know them on a personal level. Sadly, several popular TikTokers died over the summer of 2021, and these losses hit fans hard, as they were given insight into these social media stars' lives through the platform.

For example, Caitlyn Loane, an Australian TikTok star who was a farmer in Tasmania, shared videos from the family's farm. The 19-year-old amassed over 51,000 followers on the platform as she posted videos of her working with cattle on the ranch, per the Daily Mail. In July, Loane's family confirmed that she died by suicide. Her father, Phillp Loane, told Mercury (via Daily Mail), "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family."

Another 19-year-old TikTok star died in early July. Matima Miller — who was known as Swavy — was shot and killed, per CBS Philly. Miller had over 3 million followers on the app. "He was a star. He is a star. We always knew he was a star. He was bigger than life," his brother, Rahkim Clark, told the CBS affiliate. Now, less than a month after Loane and Miller's tragic deaths, it was announced that another teenage TikTok star, Timbo the Redneck, has died. Here's what we know about his passing.