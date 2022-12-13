Taylor Swift's Lengthy Legal Battle Over One Of Her Biggest Hits Has Finally Ended

It's been nearly a decade since Taylor Swift released "Shake It Off," the lead single from her 2014 album "1989." At the time, the bubbly pop anthem, which was a stark contrast to Swift's country-inspired hits of the past, received mixed reviews. However, Swift's fans loved the catchy tune. "Shake It Off" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, spearheaded Swift's transformation into a full-fledged pop star, and put "1989" on the path to becoming Swift's most successful album to date. In the years since, "Shake It Off" has become a bit of a earworm, thanks to its easily memorable lines such as "players gonna play" and "haters gonna hate" (via Genius).

Unfortunately for Swift, the song's popularity led to legal trouble down the line. In 2017, Sean Hall and Nathan Butler — the writers of 3LW's "Playas Gon' Play," sued Swift for plagiarism. Originally, a judge threw out the lawsuit, due to the respective songs' simple, common phrasing (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, in 2019, Hall and Butler received the go-ahead to proceed with their case, per Rolling Stone. Throughout the years-long legal battle, Swift has maintained her innocence. In August, Swift swore that she wrote the lyrics to "Shake It Off" all by herself, and that she'd never heard of 3LW, who rose to fame in the early 2000s, per People.

Now, Swift's lengthy legal battle has finally ended just weeks before the case went to trial.