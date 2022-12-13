Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Is The Best Athlete-Celebrity Couple - Exclusive Survey

In an exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked readers who their favorite athlete-celebrity couple is and David and Victoria Beckham won with over 26% of votes. The posh couple's love story started even before they met, per People. In 2008, the former Manchester United player told Ellen DeGeneres that he saw his now-wife on TV as Posh Spice and told his friend, "I want to marry that one." David and Victoria met in 1997 at a soccer game and the rest is history.

Following closely behind are Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian with over 22% of votes. The tennis player and entrepreneur met at a hotel in Rome, and a year later, Ohanian proposed to Williams, per Us Weekly. According to E! News, it wasn't love at first sight for Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, but fans love the power couple and gave them over 20% of the votes. Their marriage has survived through a lot and they celebrated their eighth anniversary in August.

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood received over 19% of votes, and Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker trailed with 5.60% of votes. The tennis player and swimsuit model got married in 2009 and after having two kids together, Decker told Us Weekly their marriage has become "hilariously transactional." Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky finished last with a little over 5% of votes, and despite a hiccup in 2015, as reported by Hollywood Life, the couple is still going strong.