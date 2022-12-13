Nicki Swift Unveils Who Fans Think Is The Best Athlete-Celebrity Couple - Exclusive Survey
Being an athlete is celebrity status all on its own but when paired with an A-list star, the duo immediately becomes a power couple. Relationships with athletes tend to not make the distance, usually due to demanding schedules and frequent travel. One of the biggest breakups of 2022 was that of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who divorced after 13 years of marriage, per Page Six. The football player and supermodel were one of the biggest and most powerful matchups, with an estimated net worth of $650 million, according to Business Insider.
Another huge athlete-celebrity couple is David and Victoria Beckham, but unlike Brady and Bündchen, they are still going strong since getting married in 1999, despite rumors of infidelity on the soccer player's part, per E! News. Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood have also had to fend off rumors that their marriage was in trouble, but they appear to still be going strong after 12 years of marriage. As reported by Us Weekly, the hockey star and country crooner got married in 2010, and despite being celebrities, their wedding was "down-to-earth." Fans love rooting for athlete-celebrity matches and Nicki Swift readers have revealed their favorite couple.
David and Victoria Beckham are couple goals
In an exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked readers who their favorite athlete-celebrity couple is and David and Victoria Beckham won with over 26% of votes. The posh couple's love story started even before they met, per People. In 2008, the former Manchester United player told Ellen DeGeneres that he saw his now-wife on TV as Posh Spice and told his friend, "I want to marry that one." David and Victoria met in 1997 at a soccer game and the rest is history.
Following closely behind are Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian with over 22% of votes. The tennis player and entrepreneur met at a hotel in Rome, and a year later, Ohanian proposed to Williams, per Us Weekly. According to E! News, it wasn't love at first sight for Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, but fans love the power couple and gave them over 20% of the votes. Their marriage has survived through a lot and they celebrated their eighth anniversary in August.
Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood received over 19% of votes, and Andy Roddick and Brooklyn Decker trailed with 5.60% of votes. The tennis player and swimsuit model got married in 2009 and after having two kids together, Decker told Us Weekly their marriage has become "hilariously transactional." Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky finished last with a little over 5% of votes, and despite a hiccup in 2015, as reported by Hollywood Life, the couple is still going strong.